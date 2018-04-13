CWG: Wrestler Somveer loses in quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) Indian wrestler Somveer crashed out of the men’s 86 kilogram freestyle competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) after losing to Pakistan’s Muhammed Inam here on Saturday.

Somveer lost by technical superiority as his opponent built up a 10-0 lead in the first round of their quarter-final bout.

Somveer had started his campaign with a comfortable victory over Taebontangaroa Kookoo of Kiribati in the first round.

Somveer had taken a 4-0 lead in the opening round of that bout before pinning his opponent to the mat to win by fall.

–IANS

ajb/