Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) Indian wrestler Sumit won the gold medal in the men’s 125 kilogram freestyle category at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Sumit defeated Cameroon’s Claude Kouamen Mbianga, Korey Jarvis of Canada and Tayab Raza of Pakistan in the Nordic (round robin) system to emerge champion.

–IANS

ajb/