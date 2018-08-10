Cycle expedition to focus attention on polluted Yamuna

Agra, Aug 15 (IANS) Pramod Kumar Katara began his ‘cycle yatra’ early on Wednesday from the iconic Taj Mahal to India Gate in New Delhi to focus attention on the polluted Yamuna river.

“This time it is not just for a record but to draw the attention of the government to the polluted Yamuna. If the Taj is to be protected for posterity, Yamuna will have to be saved too,” the 53-year-old said.

The record for long distance cycling with the national tricolour is for the Limca Book of Records, he added.

“Already I have 21 records in my name, from Swiss ball balancing to yoga, but this one is going to be special for Yamuna,” Katara said.

Katara said he hoped to reach India Gate, a World War I monument in the heart of Delhi, by Wednesday evening via the Yamuna Expressway, covering the distance in around 12 hours.

Members of the River Connect Campaign collected at the Mehtab bagh to cheer Katara.

–IANS

