Cyclist Yates wins 2018 Vuelta, Viviani earns final stage

Madrid, Sep 17 (IANS) United Kingdom cyclist Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) has been crowned champion of the 2018 Vuelta a España, while Italy’s Elia Viviani (Quick Step) won the 21st and final stage, claiming his third victory in this year’s edition of the race.

Viviani, 29, was the first to cross the finish line in the 100.9-kilometer (62.7-mile) stage from Alcorcon to Madrid with a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 28 seconds on Sunday, reports Efe news.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan (Bora) of Slovakia came in second, ahead of third-placed Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) of Italy.

Although Yates, 26, finished the stage in the 32nd spot, he maintained himself in the top spot of the general classification, claiming the 73rd La Vuelta title.

The 2018 edition is the “first Grand Tour success” for Yates and “the fifth in a row for British riders,” according to the official Vuelta a España Web site.

Furthermore, Yates’ victory made history for his country as 2018 has become an incredible year for UK riders, with Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas having earlier won the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France, respectively.

–IANS

kk/bg