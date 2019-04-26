Cyclone Fani: 10 trains cancelled from Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 2 (IANS) The railways cancelled at least 10 express/mail trains for Thursday night between Bengaluru/Mysuru in Karnataka and Puri and Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam, in view of the impending cyclone Fani threat over the Bay of Bengal sea, an official said.

“We have cancelled about 10 trains between Bengaluru/Mysore and Howrah/Guwahati via Bhubaneswar and Puri due to cyclone Fani advancing towards north-east states of Odisha, West Bengal and Assam,” a South Western Railways (SWR) official told IANS here.

Among the trains cancelled are from Yesvantpur station in Bengaluru to Howrah station in West Bengal (#12246, #2888 & #12864), Bengaluru main station to Bhubaneshwar (#18464) and from Vasca-Da-Gama in Goa to Howrah (#18048).

Similarly, express/mail trains from Howrah and Bhubaneshwar to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Vasco are also cancelled for Thursday night.

“Resumption of trains from both destinations on Friday evening/night will be determined on the impact of the cyclone on the tracks across the east coast from Vijayawada to Kharagpur before Howrah,” added the official.

An express train from Bengaluru Cantonment to Guwahati (#12509) will be diverted and run via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh and Jharsuguda.

–IANS

fb/mag/