Cyclone Fani: Bangladesh death toll reaches nine

Dhaka, May 5 (IANS) The death toll due to cyclone Fani that slammed into Bangladesh after striking the Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal, has increased to nine, authorities said on Sunday.

While confirming the toll, state Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said that over 60 people were also injured, reports bdnews24.

The severe cyclonic storm, one of the strongest to batter the Indian subcontinent in decades, weakened before entering Bangladesh on Saturday morning from West Bengal, but it wreaked havoc on coastal villages and towns.

The storm uprooted trees and damaged over 2,000 homes in different districts. The authorities are yet to assess the total damage caused.

Over 1.6 million people were moved to about 4,000 storm shelters in the coastal districts, the Minister said. The people started to return to their homes by late Saturday after the storm subsided.

On Sunday morning, ferry services resumed across Bangladesh after it reamin temporarily suspended for three days due to the cyclone Fani.

Water vessels were permitted to start movement at 6.05 a.m. on Sunday, bdnews24 quoted Inland Water Transport Authority Inspector, Md Humayun Kabir as saying.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the sky remains overcast and rains or thundershowers with gusty or squally winds are continuing in some parts of the country.

