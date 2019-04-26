Cyclone Fani: Kolkata airport closure time revised

New Delhi/Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) The Central government on Friday revised the closure time for the Kolkata airport due to extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which made landfall earlier in the day in neighbouring Odisha.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the revised closure timings for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will now begin at 3.00 p.m. till 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.

On Thursday, the DGCA had issued an advance order to cancel all flights to and from Kolkata between 9.30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday to ensure safety of operations.

Fani, with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph, made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast in Odisha. It will cross several districts in the state before advancing to West Bengal.

