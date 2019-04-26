Cyclone Fani: Prabhu asks airlines to help

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday said that a control room is being set up to deal with contingencies arising in the wake of cyclonic storm Fani which is likely to make a landfall on the eastern seaboard in the next 24 hours.

In a tweet, Prabhu requested airlines to offer assistance in relief and rescue operations in the wake of the impending cyclonic storm.

“All airlines are requested to offer all assistance for rescue and relief operations in view of #CyclonicStormFANI All relief material should be airlifted to be delivered to officially designated agencies We all in #aviation sector must rise to occasion.Controll room being set up,” Prabhu tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prabhu in another tweet said that Airport Authority of India has issued an alert to all coastal airports.

“Alerted all concerned to be ready to deal with Cyclone Fani. Airport Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions, SOPs put in place immediately. Situation will be monitored at highest level. Airlines and all others to be fully ready,” the tweet read.

–IANS

rv/sn/prs