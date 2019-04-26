Cyclone Fani to affect weather in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 3 (IANS) Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani which made landfall in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday, is expected to affect the regular pattern of weather conditions in some parts of Nepal, weather officials said here.

Although the cyclone is not likely to make its way to Nepal, light to moderate rain coupled with lightning and strong winds will occur in some parts of the Himalayan nation’s eastern and central regions on Friday and Saturday, according to the Nepal Weather Forecast.

The high Himalayas, including the Khumbu region of Nepal, have chances of moderate to heavy rainfall.

The country’s Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) said due to the cyclone, some moisture will be released towards eastern Nepal as well, more significantly over bordering areas during its weakening process, reports The Himalayan Times.

“The weather is expected to return to its normal cycle from Sunday onwards,” the MFD informed.

About a million people were evacuated to safer places in Odisha due to the cyclonic storm which has already caused extensive damage in the state, bringing with it strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall.

