Cyclone Gaja crosses TN coast

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) Severe cyclonic storm Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday between 12.30 a.m. and 2.30 a.m. between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclone Gaja crossed the coast with a wind speed of about 110kmphA gusting up to 120 kmph.

The Tamil Nadu government said the fallen trees are being removed at the earliest.

According to IMD, scattered heavy rains is likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala. Isolated rain is likely to occur over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, north Kerala and and interiors of south Karnataka.

–IANS

