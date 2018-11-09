Cyient, TASK to collaborate on skill-building

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Leading engineering services company Cyient on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to collaborate on skill-building.

The company will work to improve employability for engineering students by imparting technical and soft skills trainings for the students.

The primary objective of this industry-academia partnership is to leverage Cyient’s engineering expertise to create a pool of skilled workforce in Telangana that are equipped to meet industry needs, the firm said in a statement.

The two organizations will work toward setting up a “train-and-hire” model for fourth-year students of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and aeronautical domains in TASK registered engineering colleges.

“We are confident that our industry-relevant courses, designed by experts, along with a world-class curriculum for upskilling the faculty will provide the much-needed fillip to the youth of Telangana and help the industry get access to a ready talent pool,” said Ramanand Puttige, Vice President, HR at Cyient.

“This partnership with Cyient not only offers unique industry-relevant skilling and placement opportunities for students, while the specially curated faculty development programmes will also enrich the skill sets of the faculty on emerging technologies,” said Sujiv Nair, CEO, TASK.

–IANS

ms/prs