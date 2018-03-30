Cyient to develop diagnostic healthcare solutions

Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Cyient, a global software services provider, will collaborate with the India2022 coalition to develop solutions in diagnostic healthcare space.

The firm on Thursday announced a partnership with Xynteo, an international advisory firm.

As a partner organisation in India2022, a business-led coalition committed to creating a new model of growth by the 75th year of India’s independence, Cyient will lead the Healthcare Impact Track and focus on projects that deliver technology-enabled solutions.

As part of this, Cyient will incubate and scale multiple projects aimed at delivering technology-enabled healthcare solutions, primarily focused on the diagnostic space in India, said a statement by the Hyderabad-based firm.

The Healthcare Impact Track is aimed at developing high-quality, technology-enabled, and patient-centric healthcare solutions and establishing innovative business models to help maximise the reach of these solutions.

“It is an honour to be part of the India2022 Coalition. As leader of the Healthcare Impact Track, Cyient’s mission is to deliver disruptive medical technology that brings a positive and significant change in diagnostic care. At the same time, minimising the cost and maximising the reach through innovative business models,” said Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Cyient.

“Xynteo is a platform for galvanising leaders and catalysing ideas, and fusing them into new projects for new growth. We are bringing together talent, ideas, and capital to accelerate projects in India. Experts from each of the India2022 Coalition partner organisations work collaboratively with Xynteo teams, to develop projects in their area of focus,” said Subhashini Chandran, Managing Director, Xynteo India.

–IANS

ms/and/vm