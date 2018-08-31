CYSS-AISA tie up for DU polls, vow ‘Chhatra Clinics’, more seats

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Ahead of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, in a joint manifesto released on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s student wing CYSS and leftist student outfit AISA promised to open “Chhatra Clinics” and increasing the number of seats in the univerity.

The manifesto says that they will “open ‘Chhatra Clinics’ just like ‘Mohalla Clinics’ (in Delhi) in colleges to provide free health facilities to students”.

The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have joined hands for contesting the DUSU elections scheduled for September 12.

The manifesto was released by AAP’s potential candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Atishi and National President of AISA Suchita Dey in the presence of CYSS and AISA-Delhi leaders.

Among the other agendas outlined in the manifesto are a zero-tolerance policy against hooliganism on the campus, student pass in AC buses, strengthening the movement to formulate lower fares for students in Metro trains, and ensuring installation of CCTVs and police booth to control violence within the university premises.

It also talks of setting up a world-class library having the best collection of books which shall be available to the students 24*7.

The manifesto also promises to ensure better accommodation facilities for students by implementing the Rent Control Act and to raise demands for necessary action to stop discrimination against students from the North-East.

–IANS

nks/nir