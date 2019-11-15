D/N Test: Indian pacers leave Bangladesh reeling at Tea

Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) Umesh Yadav grabbed three wickets as Indian pacers toyed with Bangladesh batters to leave them tottering at 73/6 at Tea on Day 1 of the second Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

To make matters worse for Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was retired hurt for 24 after he was hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery when he was batting on 15 when umpires called Tea during the first-ever Day-Night Test being played between the two nations.

Nayeem Hasan, playing his first game of the two-match series was batting on 0 at the break.

Umesh (3/29), Shami (1/18) and Ishant Sharma 2/11) bossed the first session of the historic Test, giving their ailing rivals no breathing space.

The first ball in the historic Test saw Shadman Islam work Ishant down midwicket for no run. Imrul Kayes scored the first run as he tucked Umesh away to fine leg for a single in the second over.

Shadman, who looked compact, hit two back-to-back boundaries off Umesh in the fourth over as the bowler stayed back of a length.

Ishant drew first blood for the hosts, trapping Kayes (4) in front two balls after a caught behind appeal was turned down as reviews showed the ball missed the bat on its way to the wicketkeeper.

In the space of the next eight overs, the visitors lost four wickets as the ruthless Indian pace battery fired in unison.

Umesh snared two wickets in the space of three deliveries to remove visiting skipper Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun for a pair of ducks.

While Rohit Sharma took a brilliant one-handed catch diving low from second slip across Virat Kohli to send Mominul back, Mithun was castled. In the next over, Mushfiqur Rahim (0) chopped a fast Shami delivery on to his stumps.

Bangladesh batsmen simply had to no answer to the questions posed by the Indian fast bowlers.

Shadman, who fought well for his 29 from 52 balls, was caught behind off Umesh to leave Bangladesh reeling at 38/5.

Mahmudullah and stumper Liton Das tried to forge a partnership but an outstanding catch by Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps off Ishant sent the former back in the hut as Bangladesh huffed and puffed to the break.

–IANS

dm/aak