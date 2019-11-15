D/N Test: Mehidy Hasan named Liton Das’ concussion substitute

Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan was named Liton Das’ concussion substitute after the wicketkeeper-batsman picked up a knock on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery, during their first innings against India on Day 1 of the second Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Liton was looking good on 15 when a quick Shami delivery thudded on to his helmet. He took off his helmet immediately and took a look as Shami walked up to apologise.

The physiotherapist rushed in as per the latest concussion protocols. Liton continued for some time but after umpires Joel Wilson and Marais Erasmus had a look just before tea, he was seen walking off and later retired hurt.

Liton scored a brisk 24 to show some fight after all Bangladesh batsmen succumbed to the might of the Indian pace battery.

–IANS

