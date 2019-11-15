D/N Test: Six held for black marketing of tickets

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested six persons during a drive against black marketing of tickets ahead of India’s first ever Day-Night Test beginning here from November 22.

The arrests were made by the Anti-rowdy Section of the city police’s Detective Department, which also seized 38 tickets.

“A Detective Department team, which was keeping watch around the Eden Gardens, conducted a drive against black marketing of tickets for the upcoming Test between India and Bangladesh.

“During the drive, six persons were arrested for black marketing tickets. Thirty-eight tickets were seized from their possession,” said city police Joint Commissioner (Crime)Murlidhar Sharma.

The accused were later taken to Maidan police station for prosecution, Sharma said.

