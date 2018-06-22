Daati Maharaj’s supporters booked for threatening man in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 29 (IANS) A case has been registered against unidentified supporters of rape accused self-styled godman Daati Madan Maharaj on the charge of issuing death threats to a man and his family, police said on Friday.

An FIR was registered at the Badshahpur police station against unidentified men under Sections 148, 149, 323, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on the complaint of Sachin Jain, a resident of Uppal Southend in Sector 49 on Sohna Road here.

Jain, one of the witnesses in the rape case registered against Daati, alleged in his police complaint that five to six armed men riding a Scorpio SUV without a registration number plate and tinted glasses forced him to stop near the Indian Oil petrol pump on the Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 65 on June 23 night while he was returning home in a car with his wife and daughter.

“They forced me to come out of the car and threatened me not to speak against Daati Maharaj. They told me that the godman was very powerful and he was in a position to harm or kill me or my family,” Jain alleged.

“We can kill you and your family right now but would not do so because Daati Maharaj will be blamed for it,” Jain quoted the men as saying and demanded security for himself and his family.

“A case was registered after preliminary investigation based on technical evidence and CCTV footage from the petrol pump,” the FIR read.

Police said that Jain is one of the witnesses in the case registered against Daati Maharaj in Delhi under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) 354 (molestation) and 34 (common intent) in the second week of June.

Daati Mahraj is the founder of Shanidham temple in the national capital.

–IANS

