Dabur India’s Q4 net profit up 18.9%

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Dabur India on Tuesday reported a rise of 18.9 per cent in consolidated net profit for the January-March 2018 quarter.

According to the company, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 396.20 crore and consolidated revenue was Rs 2,032.91 crore.

For the financial year 2017-18, the fast moving consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,354.39 crore, up 6.1 per cent.

“The board of directors recommended a dividend of 625 per cent, including a final dividend of 125 per cent and a one-time special dividend of 500 per cent. This brings the total dividend for the year to 750 per cent,” said Anand C. Burman, Chairman, Dabur India.

He added: “To mark the 25th year of Dabur’s listing on the stock exchanges, the board has proposed a special dividend of Rs 5 per share in addition to the final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, aggregating to Rs 1,327.25 crore, including dividend tax.”

–IANS

