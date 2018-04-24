DAC approves procurement of Nag missile system, 13 guns

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday approved Capital Acquisition Proposals of over Rs 3,687 crore including the DRDO-designed NAG Missile System and thirteen 127 mm calibre guns for the Navy.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, approved the procurement of NAG Missile System (NAMIS) at the cost of Rs 524 crore.

It has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will boost indigenisation, besides being a reflection of India’s growing technological prowess.

An official release said the system includes a third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the NAG, along with the Missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA).

“The NAG missile is a third generation anti-tank guided missile, which has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy all known enemy tanks during day and night. This will give a quantum boost to the Army’s capability against enemy armour,” the release said.

The DAC also approved procurement of thirteen 127 mm calibre guns for the Navy. These guns will be fitted on-board new ships for undertaking surface engagements including naval gunfire support operations.

The guns will enable naval ships to provide fire support and engagement of targets on the land. They have engagement range of 24 km which could be extended by using Extended Range Gun Munitions (ERGM).

“These guns, a long standing requirement of the Navy, would be procured from BAE Systems of the US under the categorisation of Buy (Global) at an approximate cost of over Rs 3,000 crore,” the release said.

The DAC also reviewed the progress of the DRDO programme to develop indigenous Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

–IANS

ps/him/vm