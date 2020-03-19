Daily wagers in Delhi seek help, post videos on social media

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Amid the nationwide lockdown, the condition of daily wagers seems to have turned pathetic with many posting their videos of distress on social media.

A video posted from Facebook account and shared by many daily wagers, including handcart-pullers, have appealed the government for help. A person is seen in the post saying, “We don’t have anything to eat. I appeal the Delhi government and the Bharat sarkar for help.”

The other people in the video are seen saying they couldn’t go to their native places due to the lockdown.

The Congress has also demanded help for the distressed. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal reiterated the Congress demand for financial help for the poor rendered jobless due to coronavirus scare. He demanded at least Rs 10,000 for each of them.

Urging the government to work fast and not wait for the calamity to reach its doors, Sibal tweeted: “When at war, respond on a war-footing.”

Terming the shutdown ‘positive’, Sibal said many people, such as migrants, those working in the unorganised and other sectors, farm labourers, unemployed, and daily-wagers, were out of work and they should be provided Rs 10,000 each through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) to overcome the crisis.

–IANS

miz/pcj