Daimary files nomination for RS seat

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) Eyeing a third straight term, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Assam backed by the NDA partners BJP and the AGP.

Daimary has so far had two terms in the Rajya Sabha since 2008.

Daimary filed his candidature in the presence of state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Asom Gana Parishad chief Atul Bora, state BJP president Ranjit Kumar Das and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

–IANS

