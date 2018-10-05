Dakar to host 2022 Youth Olympic Games

Buenos Aires, Oct 9 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games will be held in Dakar, Senegal, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in Buenos Aires, which is hosting the 2018 edition.

The Dakar 2022 Youth Games will be the first ever Olympic event in Africa.

The IOC selected the Dakar candidacy by acclamation based on the recommendation of the Evaluation Commission, which chose Senegal’s proposal over bids from three other African countries: Botswana, Nigeria and Tunisia, reports Efe news.

Present for the announcement on Monday night was Senegalese President Macky Sall, who thanked the IOC for approving Dakar’s candidacy.

“At this very ceremonial moment for Africa and in particular for Senegal, I wish to express on behalf of all Africans our gratitude and our recognition for choosing us,” he said.

“I can promise our commitment and my own commitment – we will do everything we can to host you in the most exceptional conditions,” Sall said.

“Be assured that Senegal will be able to meet this challenge,” he added.

Senegal plans to build a 50,000-seat stadium in Dakar to accommodate the Youth Olympics, the president said, with additional venues in the new city of Diamniadio and the coastal resort of Saly.

“It is time for Africa – the home of many successful and prominent Olympic athletes. Africa is a continent of youth. That is why we want to take the Youth Olympic Games 2022 to Africa and to Senegal,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“They have offered a project based on a strong vision for youth and sport,” he said, while praising the pledges from Botswana, Nigeria and Tunisia to support Senegal’s efforts as “an example of African solidarity” in harmony with the Olympic spirit.

