Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin’s PDA moment

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were spotted making a rare public display of affection here.

Martin was seen with Johnson as they were walking the actress’ dog Zeppelin around her Malibu neighbourhood on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The “Fifty Shades” star reached across Martin’s back so they could hold hands during their stroll around the enclave.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson was dressed down in a blue plaid top with distressed denim cuffed at the bottom.

Martin wore a grey sweater with dark pants, a blue trucker hat and sporty red and black trainers.

–IANS

sug/nn/