Dakota Johnson’s ‘special’ tribute for mother in ‘Fifty Shades…’

February 2nd, 2017

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson says she has paid a “surprise” tribute to her mother and actress Melanie Griffith in the upcoming film “Fifty Shades Darker”.

Johnson has reprised her role of Anastasia Steele in the sequel of “Fifty Shades of Grey”. She says she will be surprising her mother with some scenes in the film, reports etonline.com.

“There is a moment, a little surprise moment especially for my mom in this movie,” Johnson said on “Today” show.

Griffith has vowed never to watch her daughter in any of the steamy films, and so Johnson knows her mother is unlikely to see the tribute for herself.

“Maybe she’ll see this one specific little clip,” Johnson added.

