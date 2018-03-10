Dalai Lama greets Merkel on her re-election

Dharamsala, March 15 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Thursday congratulated Angela Merkel on her re-election as the Chancellor of Germany for the fourth time.

“You have been an enduring and inspirational leader,” he wrote, “representing vision and stability. I am a great admirer of the spirit of the European Union, putting the common good ahead of local interests among nations, some of whom have historically fought each other.”

“For over 60 years, peace has prevailed, which is a sign of human maturity and a cause for celebration. It is my dream that before long similar unions will be established in Africa, Latin America and Asia,” the Nobel laureate said in a letter to Merkel, who has been at the helm since 2005.

“In these times of great uncertainty and upheaval, I very much appreciate your leadership in meeting your people’s hopes and aspiration. I also admire your continued commitment to bringing about a more peaceful and compassionate world.”

The spiritual leader also sent his prayers and good wishes.

Since arriving to India, the Dalai Lama has spent his time in exile pushing for autonomy for Tibet. India is home to around 100,000 Tibetans.

