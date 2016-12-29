Dalai Lama prays at Bodh Gaya ahead of Kalachakra puja

Patna, Dec 29 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama offered prayers at the Buddhist holy shrine of Bodh Gaya on Thursday, a day after he arrived there to attend the Kalachakra puja in early January, officials said.

“The Dalai Lama offered prayers at the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi Temple,” said an official of the Kalchakra arrangement committee at Bodh Gaya, about 110 km from Patna.

The spiritual guru reiterated that India is his ‘guru’ and he is proud to stay in the country — the “land of religions”.

According to police officials in Bodh Gaya, the Dalai Lama will inaugurate the 34th Kalachakra puja on January 2.

Officials said foolproof security has been arranged for the Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya as he faces a serious threat to his life.

Nearly two lakh devotees from all over the world are likely to attend the 10-day-long puja to hear a discourse by the Dalai Lama. Thousands of Tibetans have already arrived at Bodh Gaya.

He arrived in Patna on Wednesday and visited Budha Smriti Park along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and participated in a tree plantation drive.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India in self-imposed exile since 1959 when he fled his homeland after Chinese Communist troops took over Tibet.

–IANS

