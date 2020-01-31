Dalit leaders contemplating filing PIL on Ram Mandir Trust

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 15 member trust for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Parliament on Wednesday but a controversy has erupted about the representation of the committee.

Some BJP leaders have raised exclusion of OBC members in the trust. Two former party Chief Ministers, Kalyan Sinagh and Uma Bharti, who were in forefront in the Ram Mandir agitation and have been facing cases in the CBI court, have sought reservations for them on the committee.

“Not just Dalits but backwards too should get representation in the Ram Mandir Trust as they are as staunch Ram Bhakts,” said Kalyan Singh, who was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister when the Babri Masjid was razed in 1992.

Now sources close to Dalit leaders have said that they are contemplating the matter to challenge in the court as the “government body should adhere to the policy of reservation” in which adequate representation of SCs, STs and OBCs is required.

But they are talking to legal experts if the constitution of a trust can be challenged or not, said a source. The Dalit leaders have been affirmative after the court order on rebuilding of Ravidas Temple in Delhi.

There also have been spats between Congress leaders also on the members of the trust. While Congress leader Udit Raj questioned why only one person of the Dalit community have been given representation, other leaders objected to it. Party leader Jitin Prasada said: “Whatever the subject, the Congress tradition is not to attack any caste or community. I believe that Congress policy for scheduled caste with positive provisions and equal opportunity to all.”

