Dalit shot dead over dance at wedding in Bihar

Patna, June 28 (IANS) A Dalit youth was shot dead in a Bihar village during a clash over dancing at a wedding, following which half a dozen vehicles were damaged by protesting villagers, police said on Thursday.

Naveen Manjhi, a member of the Musahar community that is one of the most marginalised among the Dalits, was fatally shot in Abhi Chapra village in Sariya police station area on Wednesday night.

Angry villagers later torched vehicles, beat up some members of the wedding party and even attacked the bride’s house.

The situation is tense but under control as the district administration deployed police in the village, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shanjar Jha said.

Another police official said that Naveen was shot dead after he insisted on dancing even though some members of the wedding party warned villagers not to do so.

It led to a clash between the two sides, during which someone shot Naveen, he added.

Police said the body was sent for a post-mortem after talking to protesting villagers on Thursday.

Saraiya police station incharge Mohammad Alauddin told IANS that raids were on to arrest the culprits.

–IANS

