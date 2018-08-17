Dalljiet Kaur’s ‘very difficult’ time on show

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Dalljiet Kaur says that it is not easy to switch from a positive to negative character for the show “Qayamat Ki Raat”.

Dalljiet’s character Karuna started off with a positive one. Right after her marriage to Aman in the show, she was murdered by the evil ‘tantrik’ and got possessed by him.

“It’s not easy to switch from a positive to negative character. This sudden shift from the girl next door image of Karuna, to the Karuna who is now under tantrik’s control, is very difficult,” Dalljiet said in a statement.

“I’m fascinated by the power that Karuna has and I am loving the negative role. The kind of stunts she can do is exhilarating. From standing on top of a moving track without a driver to performing several such stunts, makes me feel powerful,” she added.

