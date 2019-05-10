Dalmia Bharat’s Q4 consolidated ner profit rise over two-fold

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Cement major Dalmia Bharat on Friday reported a 112.90 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2018-19, on a year-on-year basis.

According to the company, during the fourth quarter of the FY 2018-19 its consolidated net profit (profit for the period) rose to Rs 264 crore, against Rs 124 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Besides, total revenue of the company during the period under review rose to Rs 2,905 crore, 7.7 per cent higher than Rs 2,695 crore earned during Q4, FY 2017-18.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 349 crore during the last fiscal, 19.93 per cent higher than 291 crore reported in FY 2017-18.

–IANS

rrb/prs