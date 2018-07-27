Danai Gurira to empower women across the globe as Reebok ambassador

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Danai Gurira of “Black Panther” fame is the latest face to join the Reebok family and they will together enable women from all walks of life to become their own heroes, furthering the brand’s mission of helping people around the world to “Be More Human”.

“It’s a journey to keep your body feeling healthy and strong. One of the key things is to listen to your body and challenge it at the same time.

“Jogging is not my favourite thing, but I know it’s a very powerful form of exercise, so challenging myself to do it, or listening and going to do something more nurturing when my body feels like it needs a little break from the strenuous stuff. It’s really about keeping the palate very variant for me,” Gurira said in a statement.

The actress is an outspoken supporter of self-acceptance achieved through fitness and wellness. Her collaboration with the brand will explore physical and mental strength as a platform for power as she joins an evolving roster of dynamic women to lead a female-first campaign being launched later this year by the brand.

“Strength sits at the centre of my personal beliefs and the characters I portray, but only recently has it become culturally synonymous with what it means to be a woman. It’s long overdue, considering the path that’s been laid by cultural rebels and renegades throughout history to drive change.

“We all view strength differently: through physicality, through mental fortitude, through honesty, and perhaps most importantly through community. My goal is to work with the brand to galvanize women in all communities to find strength within themselves so that we may continue to lead this cultural revolution. Each one of us should be hero to each other,” she said.

Later this year, Gurira will join faces like Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande and other internationally recognized women in a new campaign to inspire and enact change through fitness.

“‘Be More Human’ is not only our brand platform. It’s a real, tangible effort to help women achieve their full potential and drive the world forward. Danai brings with her a unique intensity that’s already inspired countless women to discover their own strength. We’re thrilled to have her join our family and help lead this inspiring coalition,” said Todd Krinsky, GM of Reebok Performance.

