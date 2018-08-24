Dance drama on Krishna’s life to present his two identities

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s annual dance drama on Hindu god Krishna will kick off at the Kamani Auditorium here on Wednesday, and will showcase his personality as the “Krishna of the Mahabharata” and “the butter-stealing Krishna”.

Titled “Krishna”, the five-day production which is now running into its 42nd year, is said to have a fresh touch for this year.

The dance drama will showcase Krishna’s personality as a “diplomat, sage and man of action”, who is “gifted with sage-like detachment and yet intensely human”.

The first half of the production will present him as a “folk-hero” who was “gallant in meeting the crisis confronted by a pastoral community”, and therefore was looked upon as a leader, a statement from the organisers said.

The character also “elevates the status of Radha from her being just a beloved to that of her being his divine consort”.

His portrayal as the ‘Chakradhari Krishna’ in the second half relies on a specially commissioned script of lesser-known incidents from the Mahabharata, it added.

“This year, I have brought in a whole new cast for the most important roles including that of Krishna, Radha, Arjuna, Draupadi amongst others. This new cast, all accomplished dancers are sure to bring their own dimension into the drama.

“Gautam Bhattacharya, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee has been roped in for light design this time. Also choreography, set designs and costumes are all new and will add immensely to a whole new experience for the audience,” the Kala Kendra’s director Shobha Deepak Singh said in a statement.

The tickets for the production can be bought at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Kamani Auditorium or www.bookmyshow.com.

The production will run till September 3.

