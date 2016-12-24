‘Dangal’ fails to topple ‘Sultan’ opening day collection

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan might have said that Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” is a much better film than his own blockbuster “Sultan” but the opening day box office collection tells a different story.

“Dangal” has earned a lot of critical acclaim, and is doing good at the ticket window with many trade experts betting on the film to get Bollywood out of the lull after the demonetisation of high value notes.

The film amassed Rs 29.78 crore, including Rs 59 lakh from Tamil and Telugu, in India on its release day (Friday).

But the opening day numbers of “Dangal” have failed to beat the Day One collection figures of “Sultan” – which stand at Rs 36.54 crore.

In Ali Abbas Zaffar’s “Sultan”, which released on July 6 this year, Salman played a wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career wreaks havoc in his personal life. The plot revolves around how he reinvents his wrestler streak in mixed martial arts.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and based on an incredible true story, “Dangal” chronicles the inspiring and empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling.

In the film, Aamir plays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh says “Dangal”, which is backed by Disney India, will enter the Rs 100 crore club in three days.

He tweeted: “‘Dangal’ wrestles demonetisation. Sets the box office on fire. Ends the lull phase. Friday – Rs 29.78 crore (including Rs 59 lakh from Tamil and Telugu). ‘Dangal’ Saturday and Sunday business will be higher. Word of mouth is terrific. Expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark in first three days. India business.”

