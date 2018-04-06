Dani Mathers avoids jail term

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Playboy playmate Dani Mathers took a judge’s warning seriously and completed her community service within time to avoid spending time in a jail cell.

Mathers’ legal team provided proof that she completed the 240 hours of community service she was ordered to do as part of her body shaming conviction, reports tmz.com.

She appeared in front of a judge in November 2017 having only done 56 of the 240 required hours and was told she better step it up. Mathers is still on probation until May 2020.

–IANS

