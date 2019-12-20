Daniel Craig’s ‘very emotional’ goodbye to James Bond series

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Daniel Craig has reflected on filming his last scene as James Bond in the upcoming part of the spy franchise. He says it was very emotional.

“No Time to Die” will be Craig’s fifth and final appearance as the British Secret Service agent and the Hollywood actor revealed that it wasn’t easy when it came to saying goodbye to the movie’s team, reports digitalspy.com.

“It was potentially a bit of an anti-climax, because they usually are,” Craig told Empire. “Actually, it was very emotional.”

“The whole crew came round and gathered outside. Everybody was hugging each other. I tried to make a speech and couldn’t get it out,” he added.

The actor also spoke about how he came to accept the iconic role.

“I was completely ready to just go, ‘That’s the way I see Bond. You don’t like it? Fair enough,'” Craig said.

“One of the biggest reasons I did ‘Casino Royale’ is the line, ‘A vodka martini, please’. ‘Shaken or stirred?’ My reply was written in the script as, ‘Do I look like I give a f**k?’ And that’s it. That’s the reason I did it.

“Because what I could not do, and what I refused to do, was repeat what had gone before. What was the f**king point? So I’d rather have just done one and gone, ‘Okay, swing and a miss. There you go. Tried my best’.”

“No Time to Die”, the 25th James Bond movie, will see the return of actors Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek will also join the hit franchise.

