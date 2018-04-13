Daniels reveal sketch of man who threatened her over Trump

Washington, April 18 (IANS) Porn star Stormy Daniels has released a composite sketch of a man she alleges threatened her in 2011, over her alleged affair with Donald Trump, years before he became the US President.

Daniels is offering a $100,000 reward to anyone who can identify her perpetrator, CNN reported on Tuesday.

In a previous interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS’ “60 Minutes”, Daniels said she was in a Las Vegas parking lot preparing to head into a fitness class when a man approached her and her infant daughter.

Recounting the alleged on “The View”, Daniels said that what she remembers “so clearly about him was that nothing looked alarming about the way he looked at first”.

At the top of the sketch released on Tuesday, it states that the man is between 5’9″ and 6′ tall, between his 30s and early 40s, and with a lean but “fit” body type.

Daniels says the incident took place shortly after she had agreed in May of that year to sell her story about Trump to a magazine for $15,000.

The disclosure of the drawing and the announcement of the monetary reward on ABC’s “The View” mark yet another theatrical twist in the dramatic public feud between the porn star and Trump, CNN said.

Daniels alleges that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and that she signed a secret agreement just days before the 2016 election in exchange for the promise to stay quiet about the alleged affair. She is now suing Trump in the hopes of voiding that agreement.

The development also comes at a grave moment for a key figure in the Daniels saga — Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who claims to have orchestrated the non-disclosure agreement her and says he used $130,000 of his own money to pay her off.

Last week, the FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York City. Sources said authorities seized information related to Stephanie Clifford, Daniels’ legal name, and that the search included bank records.

–IANS

