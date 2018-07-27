Danilovic wins first-ever WTA title

Moscow, July 29 (IANS) Serbia’s Olga Danilovic, world No. 187, clinched her first-ever WTA title on Sunday after beating world No.204 Anastasia Potapova of Russia 7-5, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4 in the Moscow River Cup final.

The two 17-year-olds fought for two hours and 19 minutes before Danilovic emerged victorious, firing 47 winners, though she also made 46 unforced errors, reports Efe news agency.

By comparison, Potapova made 32 unforced errors and only 18 winners.

Both players were looking to claim their first WTA title in their first Tour-level encounter, having played twice at the ITF junior level, where Potapova won both matches.

To reach the final, Danilovic had pulled off an upset against fifth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 on Saturday.

–IANS

ajb/bg