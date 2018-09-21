Danish man investigated for riding crocodile

Canberra, Sep 26 (IANS) A Danish “hunter and adventurer” has come under investigation by Australian authorities after he rode a live saltwater crocodile.

In a video posted on social media, Niels Jensen – who works in the Northern Territory (NT) as a hunting guide – goads the crocodile with a dead wallaby before mounting its back, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Saltwater crocodiles are large and potentially dangerous animals,” Tracey Duldig, acting director of Northern Territory Wildlife Operations, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Tuesday night.

“The behaviour shown in this video is dangerous and reckless and we do not support this type of interaction with crocodiles.”

Duldig said the use of a wallaby as bait would also be investigated.

“This is a protected species and it is illegal to take or interfere with protected wildlife,” she said.

Saltwater crocodiles can grow up seven meters in length and 1,200 kg in weight.

–IANS

mr/