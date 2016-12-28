Dannic, Armin set the mood for Puneites on Sunburn

Pune, Dec 29 (IANS) The Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn started with some electrifying performances by popular international artistes like Dannic, Armin van Buuren, Angerfist, Tom Swoom among others at ‘Sunburn Hills’ on Wednesday.

The festival, that celebrates its tenth anniversary here in Pune at the ‘Sunburn Hills’, a 90 acres huge hill top property aimed to gather youngsters at the four-day long musical extravaganza, as Pune is one the city of youth where maximum population comprise of students from various parts of the country.

Mr. Bose, Miss Tara and Mojojojo, NoiseFaktory, SHIVV, Zephyrtone and Zenith vs. Unknown spun some of the most inspiring deep house, hip hop, drum, bass and other sub-genres which intensified the energy of the evening.

Though the performance of Afrojack has been rescheduled for Thursday, Puneites grooved with the rhythm of Lost Stories, Ukrainian sensation Miss K8, Terrazak, Dannic and the much-awaited performance of Armin.

“I am very excited to play here not only for the youngsters here but also because of the location. When I was taking a ride to uphill to reach the venue, the view was so amazing, you can see the whole city once you reach the top, it is vast! It gives a different energy, quite cool!” Dannic told IANS at the back stage during the festival.

The artiste, who already played earlier in Goa and Daman, finds Indian audience quite enthusiastic when it comes to EDM.

Talking about taking part in Sunburn, Armin shared, “This is the second time I am playing in Sunburn but this gig is special as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. I have many fans here in India following my Facebook page statistics, where India is one of the top three countries where I have a huge fan following. So I am very happy to be back in India and perform for them!”

With five stages, namely Dance Garden, Gionee Stage, Rayban Stage, Vinyl Stage and Techno Stage that will be featuring more than 150 artistes in coming days, the festival offers more than just music with some mouth-watering food, beauty lounge, tattoo shop, flee market and camping.

Though initially the festival faced some controversies, the organiser Percept Limited received a no-objection-certificate from Pune Rural Police and the city’s collector.

