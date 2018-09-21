Danniella Westbrook battling womb cancer

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Danniella Westbrook has been diagnosed with womb cancer. She says she is scared of dying.

The 44-year-old actress has been terrified by the thought of dying, and has been thinking about her late friend Jade Goody, who died of cervical cancer in 2009, reports mirror.co.uk.

She said: “I have always said I am not scared of dying. But when the doctor said, ‘You have cancer’, straight away my thoughts turned to Jade and that I don’t want to die.

“Getting this diagnosis has made me realise I don’t want to die. I want to live and sort out my health. I know I have to fight, I know I have to get up and battle it.”

The “EastEnders” actress is “hopeful” for the future as doctors have said they believe the cancer is “containable”.

Westbrook will undergo a full hysterectomy in three weeks’ time.

