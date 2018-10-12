Danny Dyer proud of his daughter

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) “EastEnders” actor Danny Dyer says he is proud of his 21-year-old daughter Dani Dyer, who has launched her new fashion collection “In The Style”.

During the fashion launch, Danny, 41, said: “She is an incredible human being… and I’m very f***ing proud of her. I’m slightly choked up at this point, thank you all so much.”

According to dailymail.co.uk, Danny claimed that Dani was conceived in “just two minutes”.

“Who loves Dani Dyer? It’s incredible to think that me and my wife we made her and the thing is it only took two minutes.”

He then quickly added: “Nah, quarter of an hour.”

A number of celebrities including Georgia Steel, Samira Mighty, Hayley Hughes, Alex George, Zara McDermott and Niall Aslam, as well as Dani’s boyfriend Jack Fincham attended the launch event.

–IANS

