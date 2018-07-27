Darjeeling toy train cancelled following landslide

Siliguri, Aug 2 (IANS) New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Passenger train, popularly called the toy train, of the heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway was on Thursday cancelled for four days after the track was damaged following landslide triggered by incessant rains.

The major landslide occurred at Lower Paglajhora between Gayabari and Mahanadi stations of the UNESCO World Heritage railway at around 1.30 p.m on Wednesday, railway sources said.

Approximately 60 metres of railway track was damaged by falling boulders, resulting in stoppage of train movements in the section.

With the boulder slip occurring at frequent intervals, restoration work will be undertaken only after cessation of rain and stabilization of the topography, the sources said.

“Therefore, keeping in view the safety of passengers, New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling Passenger train has been cancelled from August 2 to August 5, 2018,” said one of them.

