Darjeeling unrest: Ahluwalia demands political dialogue

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) BJP MP S.S. Ahluwalia on Thursday called for a political dialogue for a peaceful solution to the unrest in Darjeeling and urged the West Bengal government to avoid repressive measures.

Ahluwalia, the Lok Sabha member from Darjeeling, also urged the agitating political parties and groups in the hill district to come forward for the dialogue.

“As an MP, I urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and all the groups fighting for the cause to find a peaceful solution. There cannot be a solution by repressive measures,” Ahluwalia told reporters here.

Ahluwalia, also a minister in the Modi government, urged the protesters to create an atmosphere for the talks.

“I demand them to withdraw the agitation. There must be talks among all the stakeholders. Peace must prevail there. Create an atmosphere for political dialogue. A way can be found only through democratic process,” he said.

He said he has witnessed all the tripartite talks related to the demand of separate state of Gorkhaland.

“Decisions are not taken on roads. Laws are not formulated on roads,” he said.

Ahluwalia’s remarks came after an all-party delegation, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), met him in Parliament.

He said the delegation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a memorandum.

