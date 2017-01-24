Darren Criss to play villain in ‘Duet’

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Darren Criss will play a negative character in “The Flash” and “Supergirl” musical crossover titled “Duet”.

Criss will star as Music Meister, a villain whose vocal range can hypnotise his victims, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“With our ‘The Flash’ and our ‘Supergirl’ being ‘Glee’ alums, how could we not have them go up against another ‘Glee’ favourite like Darren Criss?” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said.

“We have been blown away by his talent over the years and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Music Meister.”

Criss also expressed his excitement on Twitter.

Other stars who will sing in the musical crossover are Jesse L. Martin who plays Joe, Victor Garber who portrays Dr. Stein, John Barrowman who stars as Malcolm Merlyn and Jeremy Jordan who plays Winn.

The first part of the musical crossover is set to air on March 20, during the end of the sixteenth episode of “Supergirl” season two.

The second part of the crossover will air on March 21, during the seventeenth episode of “The Flash” season three.

–IANS

