Darshan Raval unveils song for monsoon lovers

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Singer Darshan Raval on Wednesday released his “rain” song “Baarish lete aana”, which is for all people who love the monsoon and those who have been in love or got their hearts broken.

“Baarish Lete Aana” has been released by Indie Music Label in association with Sony Music India. The music is by Sundeep Gosswami and the lyrics have been penned by Naveen Tyagi.

“There are so many memories connected to rain, so I think when it rains, I get nostalgic. I feel really loved in monsoon because I can sit in my house and I can relive all the moments and memories of my life,” Darshan, who has also sung songs like “Ab phir se jab baarish” and “Ye baarish”, said in a statement.

“What happens is that the rest of the time, you are running around trying to make your career, money and you’re doing a lot of things for your family and everybody. But during monsoon, the weather itself gives you respite and I think you can sit and enjoy.

“So I think a lot of my personal life’s memories are connected with rain. I know there are thousands and thousands of people who love monsoon season. I feel that I wanted to make this song for all those people who love monsoon and those who have been in love or got their hearts broken,” he added.

–IANS

nn/bg