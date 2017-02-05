Das vicious man, want harshest punishment: Deceased’s father

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) The family of Shweta Sharma, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, on Sunday demanded the “harshest punishment” for the arrested Bhopal resident, who they described as a “vicious” person.

“I would want the harshest punishment for him (Udayan Das). He is a vicious man. He moved with thorough planning and after murdering my daughter, he tried to erase all signs,” the deceased’s father told a TV channel in West Bengal’s Bankura.

Accused Udyan Das revealed during interrogation over the murder of his partner Shweta that he murdered both his parents in 2010 and interred the two bodies in their house in Raipur in Chhattisgarh in a way similar to what he did in the case of Shweta.

A joint team of West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday recovered the bodies of parents of Das, earlier arrested on charge of murdering Shweta and entombing her body in his Bhopal house.

Das had come in contact with Shweta, who hailed from Bokaro in West Bengal, through a social networking site and was living with her at his Saket Nagar residence since June, 2016. Both had a fight in December last year, following which he allegedly murdered her.

He built a concrete platform in his first floor house over Shweta’s body to conceal his crime.

The murder came to light following Das’ interrogation by the police after the tower location of Shweta’s mobile phone was located to Saket Nagar area.

Shweta’s family had registered a missing complaint with Bankura police in West Bengal.

–IANS

