Dassault Systèmes launches campaign to strengthen Indian SMEs

Pune, May 9 (IANS) With the aim to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and industrial hubs in tier II cities in India, 3D Experience major Dassault Systemes on Wednesday flagged off the “3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS 2018” campaign in Pune to showcase the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a business experience platform available on-premise and on Cloud to enable customers to create delightful experiences for their consumers.

“The start-up and SME sector is a goldmine for growth in India. Cloud is a great enabler in this process and with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform we will continue to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to build better products and catalyse innovation in manufacturing,” Samson Khaou, Managing Director, Dassault Systèmes India, said in a statement.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers end-to-end engineering, manufacturing and business capabilities to enable SMEs to generate efficiency, cost-effectiveness and reductions in accumulated waste by harnessing the data essential to the operation of their enterprise.

Dassault Systèmes also announced a Cloud offering of “Electro Mobility Accelerator” to accelerate product and ecosystem development process in electric vehicle start-ups.

Meanwhile, the “3DEXPERIENCE on WHEELS 2018” mobile lounge– it is equipped with demonstrations of the latest in manufacturing technologies — would travel to 23 cities across 16 states in India in over six months and connect directly to over 250 companies.

Starting from Pune, the campaign would cover Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

