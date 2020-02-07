Dassault Systemes logs 16% growth for SolidWorks in India

Nashville (US), Feb 11 (IANS) French 3DExperience platform company Dassault Systemes registered 14 per cent growth in the adoption of its 3D CAD software SolidWorks in India in 2019, a top company executive has said.

SolidWorks is a 3D modeling computer-aided design and computer-aided engineering computer programme that runs primarily on Microsoft Windows.

With its Global Entrepreneur Programme, Dassault Systemes is working with Indian incubation centres with SolidWorks licences such as science and technology Park, Pune; SIDBI Innovation and Incubation Centre, IIT-Kanpur; SINE Business Incubator at IIT Bombay and others, while supporting several Indian start-ups.

“Last year was tough year for India, but even in that scenario, we managed 16 per cent (year on year) growth in India. We were the third best, after China and South Korea, in the country,” P.M. Ravikumar, director, sales, Dassault Systemes, SolidWorks, told IANS on the sidelines of the ‘3DExperience World’ event here.

SolidWorks has over 9,000 commercial customers in India and close to 1,500 academic customers. The platform has more than 150,000 users in the country.

According to Ravikumar, the portfolio is only expanding.

“Our focus in Indian market is going to be more customer-centric as SolidWorks has been primarily a channel-driven organisation and we address the customer through the channel,” informed Ravikumar.

The company has set its eyes on three verticals for further growth in India: Industrial equipments where it is already the biggest player, life sciences/healthcare and energy (electric vehicles).

“Today, conventional energies are being replaced by next-gen startups. New opportunities like electric vehicles are what we are looking at while expanding in India,” said Ravikumar.

