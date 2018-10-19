Dassault Systemes revenue up 10% in Q3

Paris, Oct 24 (IANS) France-based 3D Experience leader Dassault Systemes on Wednesday announced its total revenue was up 10 per cent and software revenue up 9 per cent in the third quarter that ended on September 30.

In the third quarter, 3DEXPERIENCE software revenue was up 14 per cent at constant currency.

Dassault Systemes is targeting total revenues of around 3.4 billion Euros for 2018.

“We see a global Industry Renaissance: companies across all industries are reinventing themselves to provide new categories of experiences revealing new categories of customers.

“In all sectors that we serve – starting with transportation and mobility, aerospace and defence and energy, processes and utilities – we observe a radical transformation of the offer,” said Bernard Charles, Dassault Systemes’ Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the Cloud enables companies to very quickly launch and create full digital continuity from Day 1.

“This will drive sustainable growth opportunities for 2018 and the medium term,” Charles added.

According to Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systemes’ Executive Vice President, CFO and Corporate Strategy Officer, the operating margin is stable year on year.

“Finally, our earnings per share is up double digits. Our cash flow from operations increased 11 per cent year over year, reaching 747 million Euros for the first nine months of 2018,” Daloz said in a statement.

“Turning to the fourth quarter, we are expecting a total revenue objective of about one billion Euros,” he added.

