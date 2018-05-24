Date, location for Kim summit hasn’t changed: Trump

Washington, May 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has revived hopes for a planned summit with North korean leader Kim Jong-un by announcing that “we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn’t changed”, the media reported on Sunday.

Trump made the remarks late Saturday at the Oval Office here after his South Korean counterpart

Moon Jae-in delivered his first public comments following his surprise meeting with the North Korean leader earlier on Saturday, saying Kim was still committed to denuclearization and was still willing to meet the American leader. reports CNN.

Saturday’s inter-Korean summit was held on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, a border village that sits directly on the Military Demarcation Line that divides the two Koreas.

The first Moon-Kim summit was held on the South Korean side of Panmunjom on April 27.

On Thursday, Trump abruptly cancelled the highly-anticipated US-North Korea summit, scheduled for June 12, citing hostile comments from top North Korean officials and concern about the country’s commitment to giving up its nuclear weapons.

Trump said there was a “lot of goodwill” for the meeting.

“A lot of people are working on it. It’s moving along very nicely,” he told reporters on Saturday night.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump had said “very productive talks” were continuing on the North Korean summit.

“We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date,” Trump wrote.

